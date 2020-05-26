The world and workforce need wisdom. Why don’t universities teach it?

Ben Nelson is founder, chairman, and CEO of Minerva, which he founded in 2011 with the goal of nurturing critical wisdom for the sake of the world. Nelson has since built Minerva Schools at Keck Graduate Institute into the most selective in the United States, and has developed a business to share Minerva's unique approach with other like-minded institutions. Prior to Minerva, Nelson served as CEO of Snapfish from 2005 to 2010. Nelson holds a B.S. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.