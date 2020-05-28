Imagine learning empathy at school. Global Oneness Project does just that.

Cleary Vaughan-Lee is mother, writer, and executive director of the Global Oneness Project, a free multimedia education platform which provides award-winning films, photography, and essays with companion curricula for elementary to university classrooms. The project is mission-oriented with the aim to plant seeds of resilience, empathy, and a sacred relationship to our planet in education. Films on the platform document social, cultural, and environmental issues around the world. Cleary launched the education arm of the project, is the lead curriculum writer, and conducts workshops and webinars for students and educators nationally and internationally. She also writes for publications on the power of immersive storytelling in education, documenting learning experiences and outcomes such as empathy, inquiry, and perspective-shifting.